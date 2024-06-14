DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9

C'mon Everybody
Fri, 14 Jun, 8:00 pm
SocialNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us in the front bar and lounge for our RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars viewing party!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

