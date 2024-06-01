DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Passeggiate Urbane: Arte e guerra a Milano

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli
Sat, 1 Jun, 10:00 am
WorkshopMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

PASSEGGIATE URBANE - #3 Ascolta il tuo cuore città: arte e guerra a Milano

con Mosé Previti, Master in Public History Fondazione Feltrinelli e Università Statale di Milano

Percorsi erranti per studenti e cittadini che vogliano riappropriarsi della città...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Venue

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli

Viale Pasubio, 5, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:45 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.