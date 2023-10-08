DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After performing twelve shows in full-capacity theatres among ten countries last summer, the Brazilian musician ALCEU VALENÇA prepares a new European tour for September and October, 2023. The new shows will be available to audiences in Amsterdam, Berlin, L
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.