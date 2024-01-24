DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Open Decks with Steen

SILO Community
Wed, 24 Jan, 8:00 pm
DJNew York
About

Hosted by DJ and musician STEEN, Open Decks is a creative and fun space where DJs can hang and share their house and techno music live. Hear your favorite tracks on Silo's front room sound system, a custom 8000 watt Danley powerhouse.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
Venue

SILO Community

90 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

