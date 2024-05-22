Top track

Benedict Cork

Bush Hall
Wed, 22 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

British singer-songwriter Benedict Cork is embarking on a European headline tour this May/June 2024 to celebrate the release of his debut album 'Notes On A Hopeless Romance.'

Benedict writes 'I'm so excited to be bringing this album to life on stage. It's...

18+ (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Benedict Cork
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Benedict Cork

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

