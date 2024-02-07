DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AGGRO DR1FT

Crazy Girls LA
Wed, 7 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsHollywood
The two-day event will include a film screening plus performances by Harmony Korine/EDGLRD and AGGRO DR1FT composer AraabMuzik.

EXCLUSIVE MERCH will only be available at this event.

Tickets are VERY LIMITED.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by EDGLRD
Venue

Crazy Girls LA

1433 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Doors open9:00 pm
250 capacity

