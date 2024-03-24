Top track

Sébastien Léger - Lanarka

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sébastien Léger B2B Tim Green + More (MMW CLOSING)

94th Aero Squadron
Sun, 24 Mar, 8:00 pm
DJMiami
From $27.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sébastien Léger - Lanarka
Got a code?

About

Closing out Miami Music Week, Sébastien Leger B2B Tim Green will take us into the morning sunrise with the wonderful backdrop of airplanes coming and going that only 94 th Aero Squadron can provide. Expect magic.

Sunday March 24th 2024

Venue: 94th Aero S...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Apex Presents x Pitch Park.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sébastien Léger, Tim Green, Newman (I love)

Venue

94th Aero Squadron

1395 NW 57th Avenue, Miami, Florida 33126, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.