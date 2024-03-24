DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Closing out Miami Music Week, Sébastien Leger B2B Tim Green will take us into the morning sunrise with the wonderful backdrop of airplanes coming and going that only 94 th Aero Squadron can provide. Expect magic.
Sunday March 24th 2024
Venue: 94th Aero S...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.