L'Amore

Sonohra

Largo Venue
Fri, 5 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€21

About

Partirà il prossimo 29 marzo dal The Factory di Verona il club tour dei Sonohra che prende il nome dal format “#Civico6”, proposto sui social media. Rivisitando in chiave acustica e non cover e inediti, il duo composto da Luca e Diego Fainello ha attirato...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Sonohra

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

