Naia

The Jago
Fri, 26 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

With dynamic & energetic live performances, engaging songwriting and an intricate blend of styles, Naia are a London based collective with a signature sound created through the fusion of Latin, Soul and Jazz. Their sonic identity is shaped by their many in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Woodburner.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Naia

Venue

The Jago

440 Kingsland Road, Hackney, London, E8 4AA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

