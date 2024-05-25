Top track

Sages comme des sauvages - Ah Les Angoisses

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sages comme des sauvages

EMB Sannois
Sat, 25 May, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sages comme des sauvages - Ah Les Angoisses
Got a code?

About

Sages comme des Sauvages s’apprête à sortir son très attendu 3ème album, co-réalisé avec Dakou (Tschegue) qui lui donne le muscle nécessaire pour faire danser la nuit. Leur folk hors mode, omnivore et inimitable est le produit de recettes chaque fois réinv...

Tout public
EMB Sannois
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sages comme des sauvages

Venue

EMB Sannois

2 Rue du Président Georges Pompidou, 95110 Sannois, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.