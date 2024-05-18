DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The 12th Annual Asian Burlesque Festival

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
From $32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The 12th Annual Asian Burlesque Festival - Presented by Calamity Chang and Thirsty Girl Productions - Live at LPR on Saturday, May 18th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Calamity Chang and Thirsty Girl Productions
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

