Top track

L'haine - Connie Nikas (feat. Natalia Lacunza)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

L'haine

Spook Valencia
Sat, 4 May, 8:00 pm
GigsValencia
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

L'haine - Connie Nikas (feat. Natalia Lacunza)
Got a code?

About

Me hablaron de felicidad y les enseñé que hay conci de L'haine en Valencia

para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
organizado por @cero.en.conducta
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

L'haine

Venue

Spook Valencia

Carr. del Río, 399, 46012 València, Valencia, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.