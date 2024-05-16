DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Olive Klug

Songbyrd
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A key player in the new wave of contemporary folk singers, Olive Klug is an independent singer/songwriter with a rare vocal gift. Olive is known for their vividly honest storytelling, Classic American folk sound, and uniquely modern lyrical sensibilities....

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Olivia Klugman

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

