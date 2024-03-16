DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dance Regular

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 16 Mar, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
£6.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After a flurry of amazing events last year including We Out Here festival, Repercussion at Manchesters Warehouse Project and London's Fabric nightclub, Dance Regular record label are back for a brand new dance session at Ninety One Living Room.

With produ...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
EVM128, Donsurf, Lord Byron and 1 more

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open9:30 pm
250 capacity

