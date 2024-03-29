DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Founded in 2004 by DJs James Hillard and Jim Stanton, Horse Meat Disco began as a queer underground basement party in south London, with a focus on giving disco a place in club culture. Since, HMD has grown into an internationally known disco event – with
Horse Meat Disco - Good Friday 29 March - Brixton Jamm.
Come Kiki!
Strictly over 18’s only. ID required for entry. Tickets are non-transferable & non-refundable. R.O.A.R. Re-Entry is discretionary
