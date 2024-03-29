Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Horse Meat Disco

Brixton Jamm
Fri, 29 Mar, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £17

About Horse Meat Disco

Founded in 2004 by DJs James Hillard and Jim Stanton, Horse Meat Disco began as a queer underground basement party in south London, with a focus on giving disco a place in club culture. Since, HMD has grown into an internationally known disco event – with Read more

Event information

Horse Meat Disco - Good Friday 29 March - Brixton Jamm.

Come Kiki!

Strictly over 18’s only. ID required for entry. Tickets are non-transferable & non-refundable. R.O.A.R. Re-Entry is discretionary

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Up On The Roof.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Horse Meat Disco

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

