KRAVE AMIKO + Stephen Evans & the True Grits

Citizen Vinyl
Fri, 15 Mar, 7:00 pm
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Asheville indie-pop! Krave Amiko takes the Citizen Vinyl stage on Friday, March 15. Stephen Evan & the True Grits open. 7 p.m. show, 6 p.m. doors. $15 advance / $18 at the door.

KRAVE AMIKO: Krave Amiko began in 2019 as a collaboration between songwriter...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Citizen Vinyl.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Stephen Evans, Krave Amiko

Citizen Vinyl

14 Ohenry Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

