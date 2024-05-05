Top track

O'Flynn, SNO, DISCHI, and more

Hope Works
Sun, 5 May, 4:00 pm
DJSheffield
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La Rumba host O'Flynn, SNO, DISCHI and more for the first instalment of our day & night party on Sunday 5th May at Hope Works.

Tickets for our after party with Call Super, Peach and more sold separately.

Support comes from Fortythree DJs and La Rumba fou...

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

O'Flynn, SNO

Venue

Hope Works

Sussex Rd, South Yorkshire, S4 7YQ, Sheffield
Doors open4:00 pm
500 capacity

