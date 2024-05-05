DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La Rumba host UK heavyweights, Anz and Call Super, with Peach, Zubz, Malus and a special guest TBA at Hope Works for our second instalment of our day & night party on May Bank Holiday.
Tickets for our daytime party with Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Quintet, O'Fly...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.