Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Quintet, O'Flynn, SNO, +more

Peddler Warehouse
Sun, 5 May, 3:00 pm
£10

About

La Rumba host UK heavyweights, Anz and Call Super, with Peach, Zubz, Malus and a special guest TBA at Hope Works for our second instalment of our day & night party on May Bank Holiday.

Tickets for our daytime party with Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Quintet, O'Flynn...

This is an 18+ event
La Rumba x We Out Here
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Orchestra, O'Flynn, SNO

Venue

Peddler Warehouse

92 Burton Road, Sheffield, England S3 8BX, United Kingdom
Doors open3:00 pm

