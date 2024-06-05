Top track

Cherry Glazerr - Had Ten Dollaz

Cherry Glazerr

Village Underground
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £22.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cherry Glazerr - Had Ten Dollaz
About

Cherry Glazerr’s ambitious new album, I Don’t Want You Anymore, is some of Clementine Creevy's most personal, raw music to date, a collection of songs that elaborate on a period of self-reckoning. It’s the first she’s produced since Cherry Glazerr’s garag*...

Presented by Village Underground.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cherry Glazerr, Winter

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

