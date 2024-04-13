Top track

Echoes

Elkka All Night Long

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sat, 13 Apr, 10:00 pm
DJMargate
£18.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Echoes
About Elkka

DJ, producer and label boss Elkka merges elements of house and electronica to complement her ’00s-style R&B vocals. The intricacy of her layered production has courted plays from Four Tet, Caribou, Floating Points and Annie Mac; and in 2021, BBC Radio 1 aw Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

The Ninja Tune releasing and BBC Essential Mix award winning artist Elkka joins us for a special all night long session at Faith In Strangers, Margate on SAT 13 APR.

Expect a sonic adventure through disco, house and techno.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Something Goes Right and Faith In Strangers
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elkka

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

