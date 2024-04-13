DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DJ, producer and label boss Elkka merges elements of house and electronica to complement her ’00s-style R&B vocals. The intricacy of her layered production has courted plays from Four Tet, Caribou, Floating Points and Annie Mac; and in 2021, BBC Radio 1 aw
The Ninja Tune releasing and BBC Essential Mix award winning artist Elkka joins us for a special all night long session at Faith In Strangers, Margate on SAT 13 APR.
Expect a sonic adventure through disco, house and techno.
