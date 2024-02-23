Top track

David Bowie - Aladdin Sane (2013 Remastered Version)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

VIP Experience with Mike Garson & Violet Grohl

The Sun Rose
Fri, 23 Feb, 3:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$159.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

David Bowie - Aladdin Sane (2013 Remastered Version)
Got a code?

About

Following the incredible 60-second sell-out of Mike Garson’s evening show with Violet Grohl, we're thrilled to present this new exclusive event, allowing more fans to be part of something just as special: an invitation into the inner circle of musical mast...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Sun Rose.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mike Garson, Violet Grohl

Venue

The Sun Rose

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Open in maps
Doors open3:30 pm
125 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.