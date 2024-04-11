Top track

Satan Was A Babyboomer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Elsewhere Presents: Brutalismus 3000

Knockdown Center
Thu, 11 Apr, 8:00 pm
DJNew York
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Satan Was A Babyboomer
Got a code?

About

Elsewhere Presents:

Brutalismus 3000's AMERIKATRÄUME Tour.

18+
Knockdown Center
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brutalismus 3000

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.