Odeal

La Maroquinerie
Mon, 11 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€26.80
Odeal, artiste britannique, a connu une enfance mouvementée entre l'Allemagne, l'Espagne, le Nigeria et le Royaume-Uni. Il a fait ses débuts artistiques dans un pensionnat au Nigeria, tirant des influences de James Brown, Fela Kuti, Burna Boy et Wizkid. C'...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Odeal

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

