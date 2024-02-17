DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Aquarius Birthday Celebration - W/ DJ Psychob!tch

Never Have I Ever
Sat, 17 Feb, 4:00 pm
PartyChicago
Sat February 17th

Aquarius Birthday celebration

Saturday February 17th

4-8pm

Hosts

Ali, David, Shawn, Robyn, Mich, Naty

Birthday celebration for

Bruce, Miss Ronnie, Melissa and Psycho-Bitch

celebrating anniversary for

Dizy(Daniela) & Emet Cardenas...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Never Have I Ever
Lineup

Psychobitch

Venue

Never Have I Ever

2247 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

