smol fish - Conditionally

Chalk + Aerial Salad + Kara Delik + Smol Fish

Supersonic
Thu, 25 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

**La They're Gonna Be Big vous promet de belles découvertes musicales !
**Ce mini festival mis en lumière par le Supersonic invite pour cette 19ème édition, ces 4 groupes étrangers encore inconnus en France, qui joueront pour la première fois à Paris !

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aerial Salad, Chalk

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

