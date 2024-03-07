DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Desireside: Residenze Transdisciplinari

BASE Milano
Thu, 7 Mar, 10:00 am
TalkMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DESIRESIDE: Residenze Transdisciplinari, pratiche e modelli a confronto è incontro sul tema della ricerca in ambito creativo, aperto a residenze artistiche e creative, realtà ed operat culturali e artist del panorama nazionale e internazionale.

Uno spazio...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Oxa srl impresa sociale.

Lineup

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:45 am

FAQs

Sono una persona con disabilità, posso partecipare?

Ci teniamo tantissimo ad averti con noi! Se sei una persona con disabilità abbiamo previsto strumenti per agevolare la tua partecipazione. La persona che ti accompagnerà avrà diritto a un biglietto omaggio. Tutte le informazioni sull'accessibilità sono qui → https://base.milano.it/accessibilita/. E se hai bisogno di assistenza specifica puoi scriverci a: hello@base.milano.it. Ti aspettiamo a BASE!

Se ho bisogno di consumare al bistro come posso pagare?

Non usiamo contanti da un po’. Eventi, cibo, drink, biglietti: a BASE puoi pagare con carta, bancomat, Satispay o qualsiasi altro tipo di pagamento cashless tu preferisca.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.