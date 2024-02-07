DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

I Remember Mr Bowie

Sala Clamores
Wed, 7 Feb, 8:00 pm
€17.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nos gustar denominar el espectáculo I remember Mr. Bowie como un musical de bolsillo. Primero por el pequeño formato, David Amills, voz y guitarra, es el creador de este concierto viene acompañado por el y Jaume Vilaseca, uno de los grandes pianistas y con...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

