DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lawrence Matthews: Second Show

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts
Fri, 26 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsMemphis
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

By popular demand, a second show has been added!

On Friday, January 26, at 9:30 pm, the multi-hyphenated artist Lawrence Matthews will perform for the first time since retiring his former stage name Don Lifted at the Overton Park Shell in 2022. Independen...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Crosstown Arts.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lawrence Matthews

Venue

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

1350 Concourse Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.