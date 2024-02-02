DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Water Tower: SOMOS X AMÖR

Arlo Williamsburg (Formerly The Williamsburg Hotel)
Fri, 2 Feb, 8:00 pm
Once a month or so, SOMOS celebrates its community of music lovers and dancers where drinks, vibes and beats meet our standards. Each of our events is hosted by trusted SOMOS members with sole purpose of making sure you are taking care of and surrounded by...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by SOMOS, Music Community of New York.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

1
DuNE , LERA SOUL, Noam Rubinstein and 1 more

Arlo Williamsburg (Formerly The Williamsburg Hotel)

96 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

