Top track

Carpenter Brut - 347 Midnight Demons

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nightwav: A Synthwave Party

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$13.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Carpenter Brut - 347 Midnight Demons
Got a code?

About

NIGHTWAV - SATURDAY FEBRUARY 17

Our Synthwave & Darksynth Night Returns To Brooklyn

Join us for a night of the darkest sounds in the genre. Experience the horror.

Nightwav is a party for fans of Carpenter Brut, Dance With The Dead, Power Glove, Perturba...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.