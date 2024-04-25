DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Taking notes from late ’90s and early ’00s brutal death metal, Manchester’s Ingested create music loaded with self-destruction, savagery and slam metal.
GARMONBOZIA présente INGESTED + FALLUJAH + VULVODYNIA + MÉLANCOLIA
Le groupe de Death Metal britannique INGESTED revient en avril avec son nouvel album, "The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams", via Metal Blade Records !
