DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ingested + Fallujah + Vulvodynia + Mélancolia

Le Ferrailleur
Thu, 25 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€25.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Ingested

Taking notes from late ’90s and early ’00s brutal death metal, Manchester’s Ingested create music loaded with self-destruction, savagery and slam metal.

Posted by DICE

Event information

GARMONBOZIA présente INGESTED + FALLUJAH + VULVODYNIA + MÉLANCOLIA

Le groupe de Death Metal britannique INGESTED revient en avril avec son nouvel album, "The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams", via Metal Blade Records !

Peu de groupes de Death Metal peu...

Présenté par Garmonbozia.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Melancolia, Vulvodynia, Fallujah and 1 more

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

