the | Dave Ellis Live 50

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sat, 13 Jul, 7:00 pm
£18.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

UK Hip Hop artist the | Dave Ellis performs what he describes as probably his last gig ever. Dave turns 50 this year and in celebration, for one night only, he will be performing tracks from his back catalogue of 3 decades of musical achievements. Come and...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
150 capacity

