Top track

Log Bomb

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bob Log III + Thomas Truax

The Lexington
Sat, 25 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Log Bomb
Got a code?

About

"And then there’s this guy named Bob Log, you ever heard of him? He’s this little kid — nobody ever knows how old he is — wears a motorcycle helmet and he has a microphone inside of it and he puts the glass over the front so you can’t see his face, and pla...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Lexington.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bob Log III, Thomas Truax

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.