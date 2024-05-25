Top track

Disco Turco with Demir Demirkan

DROM
Sat, 25 May, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
$17.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a night of Turkish disco with a selection of Turkish pop songs as renowned artist Demir Demirkan performs alongside with DJ Memos!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Demir Demirkan

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

