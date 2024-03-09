Top track

Creole

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cocktail Hour Duo with Naim Amor & Marco Rosano

The Century Room
Sat, 9 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Creole
Got a code?

About

($5-$10 Tickets | 7pm Show) Welcome Naim Amor & Marco Rosano for a duo set during happy hour in the Century Room!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.