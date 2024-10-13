DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Grand Closing Party

O Beach Ibiza
Sun, 13 Oct, 1:00 pm
PartyIbiza
From €40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Our iconic closing party is THE closing party to end all Ibiza closing parties and pretty much always the last one to take place in the islands clubbing calendar!

We certainly save the best until last, as we present you with highlights from all the very b...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by O Beach Ibiza.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

O Beach Ibiza

Camí Des Molí 14, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Balearic Islands, Spain
Doors open1:00 pm

