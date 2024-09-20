DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sid The Cat Presents
Bhajan Bhoy
9/20/2024 at Permanent Records Roadhouse
21+
Bhajan Bhoy is the musical project of Ajay Saggar. Taking in raga guitar, spaced-out drone, blissed-out electronics and more….its a voyage into cosmic psychedelia.
He has re...
