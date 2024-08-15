DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dopethrone is a three piece band from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Active since 2008, this DIY band encompasses the bleakness of black metal, the steadfastness of New Orleans-style sludge, and a heavier-than-thou doom mentality. The riffs are thick, punishing...
