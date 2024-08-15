DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dopethrone

Hafenklang
Thu, 15 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€22.66
About

Dopethrone is a three piece band from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Active since 2008, this DIY band encompasses the bleakness of black metal, the steadfastness of New Orleans-style sludge, and a heavier-than-thou doom mentality. The riffs are thick, punishing...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dopethrone, Dieselpest

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

