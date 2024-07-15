DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Waxahatchee is the solo project of Alabama singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield. Combining acoustic Southern folk with Americana and indie rock, she pairs her guitar-led instrumentals with confessional songwriting, from the highs and lows of overcoming a to
Katie Crutchfield ist eine echte Überzeugungstäterin. Seit mehr als einem Jahrzehnt hüpft die 35-jährige Amerikanerin auf den Platten ihres Projekts Waxahatchee im Dunstkreis von Americana und Indie mit bemerkenswerter Selbstverständlichkeit von Genre zu G...
