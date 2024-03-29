Top track

School Disco - Through Dimensions

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bad Friday All-Dayer

Windmill Brixton
Fri, 29 Mar, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

School Disco - Through Dimensions
Got a code?

About

Sonic Tonic proudly presents Bad Friday BBQ all-dayer!

Eight bands, BBQ, booze, fun times.

BBQ included in the ticket price, vegan options available.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Sonic Tonic.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
School Disco, Midnight Rodeo, Velvetine and 2 more

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.