Top track

Artemas - cross my heart

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Artemas

Village Underground
Tue, 21 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £18.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Artemas - cross my heart
Got a code?

About

23 year-old Artemas, full name Artemas Diamandis, has only been releasing music since late 2020 but is fast developing a distinctive alternative pop sound through his relatable songwriting and captivating melodies. Initially inspired by 90’s acts ranging f...

Presented by Live Nation.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Artemas

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.