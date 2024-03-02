DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chuck Redd Quartet

The Century Room
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

($25-$35 | 7pm & 9pm shows) Join acclaimed drummer and vibraphonist Chuck Redd and his quartet for a fantastically swingin' night!

Chuck Redd

Chuck Redd, an internationally acclaimed drummer and vibraphonist, kicked off his global musical journey with th...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by the Century Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.