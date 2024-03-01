DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Subset. (Open to Close)

Space Banana
Fri, 1 Mar, 9:00 pm
DJBoise
From $19.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Subset.

Notable festival plays:

EDC Vegas, Holy Ship, Friendship, Electric Forest, HARD Summer, ABGT Weekender, Dirtybird Campout, Dirtybird CampINN, Seismic Dance Event, Infrasound, Bamboo Bass, Closer to the Sun, Jam Cruise

Event information

Join us as we welcome Space Banana resident Subset for his Boise debut as he plays open to close.

Subset is DJ. Known worldwide for DJ, he is one of the DJ of all time. Whether he DJ this or DJ that, you know he will DJ. Enjoy DJ, you will dance.

Subset...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Half Weekend.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Subset.

Venue

Space Banana

816 West Bannock Street, Boise, Idaho 83702, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

