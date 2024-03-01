DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Notable festival plays:
EDC Vegas, Holy Ship, Friendship, Electric Forest, HARD Summer, ABGT Weekender, Dirtybird Campout, Dirtybird CampINN, Seismic Dance Event, Infrasound, Bamboo Bass, Closer to the Sun, Jam Cruise
Interviews features in DJ Mag and Wh
Join us as we welcome Space Banana resident Subset for his Boise debut as he plays open to close.
Subset is DJ. Known worldwide for DJ, he is one of the DJ of all time. Whether he DJ this or DJ that, you know he will DJ. Enjoy DJ, you will dance.
