ONE SHOT PLAYGROUND

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:00 pm
PartySegrate
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

a full day festival at @ Circolo Magnolia & more

dnb, jungle, ukg, club music, all forms of art exhibited & more

details coming on the way

early birds out now at a very special price, cop them before they fly away 🕊

Tutte le età
Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Venue

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

