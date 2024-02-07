DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wednesday's Child / Daffodils / Mên An Tol

The Old Blue Last
Wed, 7 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SCREAM/SHOUT #012: The spellbinding forces behind psych-pop girl band Wednesday's Child take over the stage at the Old Blue Last for a night down the rabbit hole, with support from London-based garage-punkards Daffodils and neo-folk songwriters Mên An Tol.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Old Blue Last.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wednesday’s Child, Daffodils, Men-An-Tol

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

