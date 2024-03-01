DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hot Pants Rock N Roll Club will take you on a journey through the 60's & 70's Heavy Grooves, Rock n roll & Funk from across the globe.
Get your dancing shoes on 💃
✰HOT PANTS DJ's✰
Sonia Shahid, founder of jumpsuit brand Voodoo Trip.
Rebecca Allan, DJ...
