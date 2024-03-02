Top track

Nadine Shah - Greatest Dancer

Nadine Shah - Live + Signing

Resident Music
Sat, 2 Mar, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £14.67

About

Shop fave and all-round musical powerhouse, Nadine Shah, is swooping back into our lives to gift us an evening of stripped back, richly atmospheric, balletic beauty where she’ll be showcasing her sumptuous new record ‘Filthy Underneath’.

We’ve been eager...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nadine Shah

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:15 pm
180 capacity

