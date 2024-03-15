DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sharp Eyes

Hot Box
Fri, 15 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hot Box and Alex Haunts bring you a collection of some of the very best alternative music that Essex has to offer.

Sharp Eyes:

Sharp Eyes are here to bring you a dose of pure pop punk energy. Drawing inspiration from bands like All Time Low, The Maine, T...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

This Boys Fire, Palps, Sharp Eyes

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

