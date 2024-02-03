DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
KONVENT KLUB és el col.lectiu de DJ’s i músics de Konvent, comunitat des d’on es resignifica, a través de l’art, un antic espai religiós i industrial en desús, en un context rural. Konvent Klub busca crear experiències musicals immersives per resignificar...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.