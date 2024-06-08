Top track

Teethe

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
About

Teethe is a band from Texas. The members of Teethe met while attending the University of North Texas in Denton, TX, a small college town outside of Dallas with a fertile music scene. Before forming Teethe, its core members Boone Patrello, Grahm Robinson, M...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents…
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Teethe, Lots of Hands

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

